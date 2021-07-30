I'm receiving a "script error"

You can also have it in code that doesn’t use a split image.

    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    if (splitWrap) {
        splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    }

That way the same set of code can be used regardless of whether splitwrap is there or not.

#35

Why am I receiving these errors from jslint?

https://jsfiddle.net/jokefny7/2/

  1. Redefinition of ‘cover’ from line 1.
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    19: 92. Redefinition of ‘cover’ from line 1.
    const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".jacketa");
    37: 113. Redefinition of ‘player’ from line 29.
    const player = event.target;
    43: 114. Redefinition of ‘player’ from line 29.
    const player = event.target;
    57: 115. Redefinition of ‘player’ from line 29.
    const player = new YT.Player(video, { 

const cover = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");

(function manageCurtain() {
  "use strict";

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
  }

  const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".jacketa");
  cover.forEach(function(el) {
    el.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
  });
}());


const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";

  const player = null;

  const tag = document.createElement("script");
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }
  let hasShuffled = false;

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const shufflePlaylist = true;

    if (!hasShuffled) {
      player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      hasShuffled = true;
    }
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {

    const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";

    const player = new YT.Player(video, {

      width: 640,
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        loop: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        playlist
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      }
    });
  }

  function play() {
    player.playVideo();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    play
  };
}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
  const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
  videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget;
    show(wrapper);
    videoPlayer.play();
  }

  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#36

JSLint is pretty harsh, but helps to ensure good coding practices.

Often latter messages are fixed by dealing with earlier issues, so we should deal with the issues one at a time from the top, then check again.

Here is the first issue:

Redefinition of ‘cover’ from line 1.

const cover = evt.currentTarget;

We already have a variable called cover defined, right at the top of the code. But that’s a different cover from the one that the event handler was assigned to.

The manageCurtain code doesn’t only have one cover, it’s actually multiple covers. We should rename the variable to show that.

  // const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".jacketa");
  // cover.forEach(function(el) {
  const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacketa");
  covers.forEach(function(el) {

That only leaves the split-wrap cover variable at the top which has no relevance to the manageCover code, and can be moved down to where it’s used, both in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function, and with the click handler at the bottom of the code.

// const cover = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const cover = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
  const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
  ...
}
...
  const cover = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

The next issue is:

Redefinition of ‘player’ from line 28.

const player = event.target;

Here is where the player is being defined and redefined.

  const player = null;
  ...
  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;

That player = null should have been your first clue that it is not to be defined using const.

Further down there is a play function that needs access to that player variable. We want that player to be redefined. The solution? Use let to allow the player to be redefined.

  // const player = null;
  let player = null;
  ...
  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    // const player = event.target;
    player = event.target;

The same issue is solved in the onPlayerStateChange function:

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    // const player = event.target;
    player = event.target;

and is solved in the addPlayer code:

  function addPlayer(video) {
    const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
    // const player = new YT.Player(video, {
    player = new YT.Player(video, {

The next issue is:

Undeclared ‘YT’.

player = new YT.Player(video, {

We just need to tell JSLint that YT is expected as a global variable, for which a JSLint directive is used. It’s only a comment, but it gives useful information to JSLint.

/*global YT */
(function manageCurtain() {

The next issue is:

Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.

height: 360,

Object properties should be defined in alphabetical order.

    player = new YT.Player(video, {
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      },
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        loop: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        playlist
      },
      width: 640
    });

That doesn’t work for us though because width and height are separated a long way from each other.

Because I want to maintain some logical order to the properties, we can define them separately in the config object.

    const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 640
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };
    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady,
      "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
    };
    player = new YT.Player(video, config);

That keeps us happy and it keeps the linter ordering requirement happy too.

The next issue is:

Expected ‘use strict’ at column 5, not column 3.

“use strict”;

JSLint expects there to be 4 spaces of indenting on lines, which is designed to inform you about when you have too much nested indenting taking place.

With JSFiddle you can go to Settings and set the indent to 4 spaces. When you then use Tidy on the code, the 4 space indent then properly occurs.

Or at least, that works on my desktop computer. For some reason it doesn’t work in JSFiddle on my laptop so we can also use beautifier.io to appropriately indent the code.

The next issue is:

Expected one space between ‘function’ and ‘(’.

covers.forEach(function(el) {

It is possible to solve that just by adding a space, but it’s a good indication about the function itself. Functions are more informative when they are named.

    // covers.forEach(function(el) {
    covers.forEach(function addHandler(el) {

And that solves all of the warnings from JSLint, helping to tidy up issues in the code.

#37

I messed up somewhere.

https://jsfiddle.net/z56g4d0e/

#38

Go back to previous working code, and do things one step at a time, testing after each step, until you figure out where things got messed up.

It is a failure to test that causes people to get lost in a tangled mess, with no way out. Test frequently, test often, and you gain immediate feedback about what went wrong.

#39

I got up to here and everything is still working.

https://jsfiddle.net/thyu0x8o/

#40

jslint wants 4 spaces, I thought it was supposed to be 3. Maybe I forgot.

#41

Four spaces is the standard. That is what JSLint expects, and should get.

#42

I got it working.
https://jsfiddle.net/9z1obpg5/1/

This should be able to help fix all my other ones that are set up this same way.

#43

You do have some commented code in there that should be removed. For example:

  // covers.forEach(function(el) {
  covers.forEach(function addHandler(el) {

In my code excerpts, I use comments to help you to find the old code, so that you know what should get replaced.

It’s much more efficient way to inform about what gets replaced, than giving before and after examples:

Before:

  covers.forEach(function(el) {

After:

  covers.forEach(function addHandler(el) {

Just bear in mind that the commented-out code doesn’t belong in your code.

#44

Leaving it in the code I am able to know what it was before, and if I see it, that will remind me to change it.

#45

That is a widely known bad reason to do so. You are now breaching “good-practice”.

#46

So I know, if I see it in older codes, I will know it needs to be changed.

#47

It’s the linter that should tell you that kind of thing. Comments are the wrong way to do that.

#49

Why am I receiving these errors?

  1. Don’t wrap function literals in parens.(function manageCurtain() {

17: 3

  1. Wrap an immediate function invocation in parentheses to assist the reader in understanding that the expression is the result of a function, and not the function itself.})();

https://jsfiddle.net/k703cnzp/

(function manageCurtain() {
  "use strict";

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    //hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".inner");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
})();

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";

  let player = null;

  const tag = document.createElement("script");
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }
  let hasShuffled = false;

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    player = event.target;
    const shufflePlaylist = true;

    if (!hasShuffled) {
      player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      hasShuffled = true;
    }
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {

    const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
    const config = {
      height: 393,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 699
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };
    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady,
      "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
    };
    player = new YT.Player(video, config);

  }

  function play() {
    player.playVideo();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    play
  };
}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
  const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
  const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
  videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
    show(wrapper);
    videoPlayer.play();
  }
  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#50

Fixed:
https://jsfiddle.net/pw8z4aoc/1/


(function manageCurtain() {
    "use strict";

    /*function hide(el) {
        el.classList.add("hide");
    }*/

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    //hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".inner");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    "use strict";

    let player = null;

    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100); // percent
    }
    let hasShuffled = false;

    function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
        player = event.target;
        const shufflePlaylist = true;

        if (!hasShuffled) {
            player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
            player.playVideoAt(0);
            hasShuffled = true;
        }
    }

    function addPlayer(video) {

        const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
        const config = {
            height: 393,
            host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
            width: 699
        };
        config.playerVars = {
            autoplay: 0,
            cc_load_policy: 0,
            controls: 1,
            disablekb: 1,
            fs: 0,
            iv_load_policy: 3,
            loop: 1,
            playlist,
            rel: 0
        };
        config.events = {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady,
            "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
        };
        player = new YT.Player(video, config);

    }

    function play() {
        player.playVideo();
    }
    return {
        addPlayer,
        play
    };
}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");

    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {
    "use strict";

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
        show(wrapper);
        videoPlayer.play();
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#51

Solving that issue brings us closer to the standard module structure of JavaScript code.

Assigning the parenthesised function literal to a variable name, lets us call the code at some later stage.

const manageCurtain = (function makeManageCurtain() {
    ...
}());

That kind of code structure becomes really useful when you have an init function with the code.

We don’t currently have an init function with that code, but some of the code runs automatically when the code is run. That really should be put into an init function instead.

  function init() {
      const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
      cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
  }

That way, we can return an object from makeManageCover that references the init function, letting us properly initialize manageCover.

const manageCurtain = (function makeManageCurtain() {
    return {
        init
    };
}());
...
manageCurtain.init();

That way instead of the manageCurtain function automatically initializing, it does so under our control when we want it to.

With the videoPlayer code, the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function really should be a part of the init code instead.

We can move the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function inside of the videoPlayer function, and add it to the window from an init function.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  ...
  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
  }
  function init() {
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }

That way, we can return a reference to the init function, and properly initialize the code when we are ready to do so.

  return {
    addPlayer,
    play,
    init
  };
}());
videoPlayer.init();

Another benefit of using these init methods is that init statements can all be moved down to the end of the code, below all of the functions.

We can do similar with the code that initializes the cover:

const initCover = (function iife() {
  ...
  function init() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());

Letting us do all of the initialization at the bottom of the code, where it belongs.

manageCurtain.init();
videoPlayer.init();
initCover.init();

https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/tnypgrfu/1/

#52

I noticed there was an error in the code I thought was fixed.
I saw an error in jslint.

I fixed it here, now no errors in jslint.
https://jsfiddle.net/rwcgktxy/1/

(function manageCurtain() {
    "use strict";

    function coverClickHandler() {
        const curtain = document.querySelector(".inner");
        curtain.classList.add("slide");
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    "use strict";

    let player = null;

    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100); // percent
    }
    let hasShuffled = false;

    function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
        player = event.target;
        const shufflePlaylist = true;

        if (!hasShuffled) {
            player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
            player.playVideoAt(0);
            hasShuffled = true;
        }
    }

    function addPlayer(video) {

        const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
        const config = {
            height: 393,
            host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
            width: 699
        };
        config.playerVars = {
            autoplay: 0,
            cc_load_policy: 0,
            controls: 1,
            disablekb: 1,
            fs: 0,
            iv_load_policy: 3,
            loop: 1,
            playlist,
            rel: 0
        };
        config.events = {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady,
            "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
        };
        player = new YT.Player(video, config);

    }

    function play() {
        player.playVideo();
    }
    return {
        addPlayer,
        play
    };
}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {
    "use strict";

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
        show(wrapper);
        videoPlayer.play();
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#53

Are you sure? I still see a JSLint error with that code.

#54

jslint says 0 errors
https://jsfiddle.net/rwcgktxy/1/


(function manageCurtain() {
    "use strict";

    function coverClickHandler() {
        const curtain = document.querySelector(".inner");
        curtain.classList.add("slide");
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    "use strict";

    let player = null;

    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100); // percent
    }
    let hasShuffled = false;

    function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
        player = event.target;
        const shufflePlaylist = true;

        if (!hasShuffled) {
            player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
            player.playVideoAt(0);
            hasShuffled = true;
        }
    }

    function addPlayer(video) {

        const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
        const config = {
            height: 393,
            host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
            width: 699
        };
        config.playerVars = {
            autoplay: 0,
            cc_load_policy: 0,
            controls: 1,
            disablekb: 1,
            fs: 0,
            iv_load_policy: 3,
            loop: 1,
            playlist,
            rel: 0
        };
        config.events = {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady,
            "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
        };
        player = new YT.Player(video, config);

    }

    function play() {
        player.playVideo();
    }
    return {
        addPlayer,
        play
    };
}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");

    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {
    "use strict";

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
        show(wrapper);
        videoPlayer.play();
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

