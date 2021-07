I'm receiving a "script error"

What is the web browser that you have been using, and which version is it?

I want to experience the same problem as you so that I can try to fix it. That means trying your same web browser to see if I can experience the same issue.

If I can experience the problem using your same web browser, then there’s likely some update that should be made to the code.

If I can’t experience the problem, then you likely have a config problem with your browser.