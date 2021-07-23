I'm receiving a "script error"

Does that mean, the other code, should be changed also?
https://jsfiddle.net/ekm234s7/
To
player = new YT.Player(video, {
Which was:
new YT.Player(video, {
It doesn’t seem to do any harm to make the player more easily available, so go ahead.
The video is still not showing, so what else has to be done?
Well the cover is undefined, so let’s get the cover.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelectorAll('.jacketa');
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
I’ll let you try and troubleshoot things further from there.
Doesn’t this need to be added to it?
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
Which then gets sent to
This?
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Area around the youtube play button is not clickable
https://jsfiddle.net/u51roefq/4/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
Area around the youtube play button is clickable
Works as it is supposed to except for the error message appearing.
Also, it’s broken again once “anything” is removed.
Cannot read property ‘classList’ of undefined"
https://jsfiddle.net/5drbLq9j/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.anything;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
Also, I don’t have it set like this.
I wasn’t able to figure this way out.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelectorAll('.jacketa');
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
I have this:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const wrapper = cover.parentElement ;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
Maybe I am doing it the wrong way, and your way would work better, but I wasn’t able to figure it out.
My way involves using tests, which helps to ensure that the code works on all things that we care about. Fortunately, having a large number of page examples and situations also count as tests.
I recommend that you supply a large number of links to pages that you want to work using the same code, so that I can work on how to configure the code, so that the same set of code works on all of the pages.
Both codes work here.
Can I change this:
https://jsfiddle.net/oLpqh5t7/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
To this: ?
https://jsfiddle.net/qmg03785/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
That seems to work.
Because jsfiddle has auto play turned off, I have to test video codes in. JSitor
https://jsitor.com/
I keep forgetting.
Either that or on github.
When I modify code in jsfiddle I see the display area update almost immediately. So autoplay seems to be all working there.
Do you mean something else?
YouTube video being able to start on its own. that’s not allowed in jsfiddle. On first load. After you click on the cover, none of them start on their own.
That’s not my experience. I click on the cover in https://jsfiddle.net/qmg03785/ and the video start playing just fine.
I click on the cover and it’s off.
https://jsfiddle.net/eqjkw951/
I click on the cover and it’s the video starts playing right away.
https://jsitor.com/1UekRWAa-
Then you are having a very different experience from me. The video automatically plays after clicking on the cover for both of them with me.
Have you tried troubleshooting your web browser? Perhaps tried a different web browser, or start up your browser with no extensions?
I reckon that your browser has a unique problem causing the trouble only for you.
I’m not fussed about which site is used. It can be jsfiddle, jsitor, codepen, or any other. But if you are having a worse experience than everyone else, that is something that should be dealt with instead of just ignoring it.
What browser?
It doesn’t matter, just anything else.
What is the web browser that you have been using, and which version is it?
I want to experience the same problem as you so that I can try to fix it. That means trying your same web browser to see if I can experience the same issue.
If I can experience the problem using your same web browser, then there’s likely some update that should be made to the code.
If I can’t experience the problem, then you likely have a config problem with your browser.