I'm having issues with FlexBox

It can be difficult to manage images with different aspect ratios although there is a new css property arriving that will help with this but not ready for prime time yet.

Even with the help of the new property there’s some questions see need to know first.

We can force the images to be the same width and height and then use object-fit cover on the image to maintain aspect ratio but this will involve the image being cropped in some way.

Or you can use object-fit:contain to avoid cropping but they won’t stay the same size as each other.

Or you could just let images do their own thing but center them vertically or indeed align top or bottom. Captions could be aligned with flexbox so they are on a line.

It all depends how you want this to look but the thing to remember is that images can only be the same size if they are cropped in some way assuming different aspect ratios. This could result in you losing the head of a person if there is a great difference in aspect ratio.