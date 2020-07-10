I'm having issues with FlexBox

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello everyone! FlexBox is one layout I really want to know like the back of my hand I have completed some tutorials on it but I still run into few issues which makes feel bad.

Now to my problem, i have some (6) images I want to make responsive by utilizing the FlexBox layout… At desktop view, the images wraps well ( 2 by 3) and when I resize to mobile view, it stacks over one another like a column which is good… The headache comes in when I tried to adjust the width of the flex-items, using"width" or “flex-basis” properties on “image-collections”, the images become disorganized and overflow the “flex-container”…
On img{ ;} selector, when trying to resize the images width, percent% units seems to move the image apart from each other on desktop view…

Link to the codepen:
https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/ZEQRBwz

#2

You are setting the figure to width:100% which with its default margins makes it overflow before you start. Remove the width or negate the margins.

.image-container figure{
    /*width: 100%;*/
}

I don’t see you have any setting in effect for the image width specifically so add width:100% on the image.

.image-collections img{width:100%;height:auto;}

The flex:0 0 500px doesn’t make much sense as you don’t want the image to be 500px or larger do you?

Remove the flex:0 0 500px and then re-test to see where you want to go from there:)