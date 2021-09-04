Im getting Error 521

Server Config
#1

Im getting Error 521 on my site https://share-ask.com/ ,host says problem is which cloudflare can you plz help

#2

It is a long time since I have used CloudFlare and have vague memories that there is an option to temporarily disable CloudFlare’s cache.

It is necessary to login to CloudFlare to toggle this option.

How To Disable CloudFlare - CloudFlare Guide

How To Disable CloudFlare - HostMonster cPanel account](https://my.hostmonster.com/hosting/help/cloud-flare-guide)

#3

The error page says the error is with your host.

If you are the owner of this website:
Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not responding. Additional troubleshooting information

Have you read the additional troubleshooting information?

#4

I checked by entering the following URL and selected Verbose into the following and the server is set to Cloudlflare:

https://domaincheck.tk/test?

Results from above:

#5

CloudFlare requires the domain to point to CloudFlare.

CloudFlare has the option to ignore their CloudFlare cache and to use the original host.