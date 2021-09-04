Im getting Error 521 on my site
https://share-ask.com/ ,host says problem is which cloudflare can you plz help
It is a long time since I have used CloudFlare and have vague memories that there is an option to temporarily disable CloudFlare’s cache.
It is necessary to login to CloudFlare to toggle this option.
The error page says the error is with your host.
Have you read the additional troubleshooting information?
I checked by entering the following URL and selected Verbose into the following and the server is set to Cloudlflare:
Results from above:
CloudFlare requires the domain to point to CloudFlare.
CloudFlare has the option to ignore their CloudFlare cache and to use the original host.