Im getting Error 521

It is a long time since I have used CloudFlare and have vague memories that there is an option to temporarily disable CloudFlare’s cache.

It is necessary to login to CloudFlare to toggle this option.

How To Disable CloudFlare - CloudFlare Guide

Click the CloudFlare icon, located in the Domains section of your control panel. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Choose your domain name from the dropdown menu. Click the Disable button to disable CloudFlare.

How To Disable CloudFlare - HostMonster cPanel account