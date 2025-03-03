SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community
Im a student how can i make a design containing shoe designing and once you're done designing you order it
HTML & CSS
tomholland6191
March 3, 2025, 4:38pm
1
I really need help because my knowledge is limited in html css
Related topics
Topic
Replies
Views
Activity
Shoe Designer Web Application Javascript PHP no Flash
Get Started
3
2371
October 8, 2014
Design Help
HTML & CSS
8
897
June 9, 2020
Help appreciated with design dilema
HTML & CSS
5
558
October 8, 2014
Can somebody help me with the code for designing a webpage as per the image
HTML & CSS
html5
,
css3
4
912
December 15, 2016
Messing with footers?
HTML & CSS
1
413
January 31, 2017