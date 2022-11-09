Ignore span OR other html tag from TD in datatable

I am using the datatables I have a concern when I download the table it downloads the HTML tag in CSV format.
I want to ignore the span tag OR any HTML tag from TD in datatable.net
I am using this code as below.
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<td>SL</td>
<td>VALUE</td>
</tr>
</thead>
<tr role="row" class="odd">
<td>1</td>
<td>
<a class="tools">0<span class="popup">--</span></a>
</td>
</tr>
</table>
var $_table = $("table").DataTable({
responsive: true,
scrollY: "300px",
scrollX: true,
scroller: true,
colReorder: {
fixedColumnsLeft: 1,
fixedColumnsRight: 1,
},
bPaginate: false,
lengthChange: false,
searching: true,
bInfo: false,
classes: {
sLength: "dataTables_length text-left w-auto",
},
buttons: {
dom: {
button: {
className: "btn",
},
container: {
className: "dt-buttons btn-group bgc-white-tp2 text-right w-auto",
},
},
buttons: [
{
extend: "colvis",
text: "<i class='fa fa-eye text-125 text-dark-m2'></i> <span class='d-none'>Show/hide columns</span>",
className: "btn-light-default btn-bgc-white btn-h-outline-primary btn-a-outline-primary",
columns: ":not(:first)",
},
{
extend: "copy",
text: "<i class='fa fa-copy text-125 text-purple'></i> <span class='d-none'>Copy to clipboard</span>",
className: "btn-light-default btn-bgc-white btn-h-outline-primary btn-a-outline-primary",
},
{
extend: "csv",
text: "<i class='fa fa-download text-125 text-success-m1'></i> <span class='d-none'>Export to CSV</span>",
className: "btn-light-default btn-bgc-white btn-h-outline-primary btn-a-outline-primary",
},
{
extend: "print",
text: "<i class='fa fa-print text-125 text-orange-d1'></i> <span class='d-none'>Print</span>",
className: "btn-light-default btn-bgc-white btn-h-outline-primary btn-a-outline-primary",
autoPrint: false,
message: "This print was produced using the Print button for DataTables",
},
],
},
order: [],
});