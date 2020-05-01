Ignore a Part of a String Using REGEX

Wasn’t aware of hostname, that is obviously preferable. I see it isn’t supported in Opera though.

To the Liagapi555, the negative square bracket notation isn’t a group match pattern

So [^abc] means do not match those characters e.g. a ‘c’, an ‘a’ or a ‘b’. It doesn’t mean do not match ‘abc’

The http/https pattern isn’t needed twice with an or ‘I’ between them

https? would do the trick for that bit, with the question mark making the ‘s’ optional, 0 or 1 times

The reason deleting that chunk from your regex still works is because you haven’t set a start’s with ^

e.g. ^https?:\/{2}

If you want to experiment with regular expressions, regex101.com is very handy. It will even tell you the number of steps taken in your matches

This is a good site for learning about regex’s

https://www.regular-expressions.info/tutorial.html

Just playing around in regex, this was my attempt. Note I may well have not considered all edge cases, so it could possibly fail.

^https?:\/{2}(?:w{3}\.)?([^\/]+)\/?([^\/]+)?

Breakdown:

Start with http or https followed by 2 forward slashes. {2} indicates the number of characters

^https?:\/{2}

Then an optional group pattern of www. (?: ) is a non capturing group and the question mark after that again makes it optional

(?:w{3}\.)?

Then match everything up to an optional forward slash. This time in a capturing group using a negative character set [^\/] (anything that is not a forward slash)

([^\/]+)\/?

Lastly an optional negative character set inside a second capturing group, that will match anything that isn’t a forward slash (i.e. up to a possible next forward slash)

([^\/]+)?

As I say this may well fail. What if /test instead is /test.php?firstname=name

We could change the last bit to the following to exclude dots as well

([^\/.]+)?

I think regex’s are great, but the last bit does illustrate what Paul says, that if there is native tool like hostname, that is probably the better route.