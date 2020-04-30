Ignore a Part of a String Using REGEX

I’m trying to get only the domain name and the top level domain from URLs and ignore the rest using REGEX and I’m not sure if it’s correct although it does match what I’m looking for. In the URLs below I only want the domain name followed by dot net, dot com, dot biz, dot org, etc., and what ever comes after the top level domain:

http://example.com/maps

https://www.example.biz

http://www.example.org/test

http://www.example.net

I have used the REGEX pattern below to match what I need and it seems to work but somethings tells me it’s a fluke.

[^http:\/\/w*\.|https:\/\/w*\.]\w*\.\w*(\/\w*)?