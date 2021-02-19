Iframe website 'refused to connect'?

Hello ,
On trying to open a webpage in an ‘iframe’ , many sites give an error msg “refused to connect” .
Could that be avoided by using a software webserver , something like TinyWeb ?
Thanks
Hello ,
On trying to open a webpage in an ‘iframe’ , many sites give an error msg “refused to connect” .
Could that be avoided by using a software webserver , something like TinyWeb ?
Thanks
I think you’ll have to post up some more info on how you’re using it. The code you have would be really useful to see. I’m also curious as to why you’re posting a question about
<iframe> ( an HTML element) here in the JavaScript channel.
Oops , Pls , anyone feel free to move it .
I have been immersed in js lately .
Thanks
I think some sites don’t want to be put in an iframe, and will block referrers that try it.
Yes , I understand why they do it .
I am asking if making a ‘webpage request’ thru a win 10 server is a way to circumvent that rejection ?
Thanks
I’m not sure how that would help.
If a site blocks iframe embeds, the owner does not want iframe embeds of their site.
Filtered thru server how would they know ?
Well, what site are you trying to put into an iframe?