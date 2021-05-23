Iframe website 'refused to connect'?

So the duckduckgo link response contains the header:

x-frame-options:SAMEORIGIN

which is telling your browser not to render it in the page because your iframe isn’t on duckduckgo.com .

They do allow iframing on their search box: https://duckduckgo.com/search_box

So clearly the site has taken a stance on what is acceptable usage of their content.

Similarly, Google makes certain pages available to be iframed, but their main site is not one of them.

As these sites have expressly declared their intention not to allow iframing of their website, the only stance I can take is that that’s the way it is. To do otherwise would be a violation of their terms of use.