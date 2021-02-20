Iframe website 'refused to connect'?

Hello ,
On trying to open a webpage in an ‘iframe’ , many sites give an error msg “refused to connect” .
Could that be avoided by using a software webserver , something like TinyWeb ?
Thanks
Hello ,
On trying to open a webpage in an ‘iframe’ , many sites give an error msg “refused to connect” .
Could that be avoided by using a software webserver , something like TinyWeb ?
Thanks
I think you’ll have to post up some more info on how you’re using it. The code you have would be really useful to see. I’m also curious as to why you’re posting a question about
<iframe> ( an HTML element) here in the JavaScript channel.
Oops , Pls , anyone feel free to move it .
I have been immersed in js lately .
Thanks
I think some sites don’t want to be put in an iframe, and will block referrers that try it.
Yes , I understand why they do it .
I am asking if making a ‘webpage request’ thru a win 10 server is a way to circumvent that rejection ?
Thanks
I’m not sure how that would help.
If a site blocks iframe embeds, the owner does not want iframe embeds of their site.
Filtered thru server how would they know ?
Well, what site are you trying to put into an iframe?
m_hutley ,
Same Domain:
file:///C:/Users/me/Downloads/SomeLocalLinks-01.html
file:///C:/Users/me/Downloads/WIP-Parent.html
Source is here:
http://vmars.us/KidSafeBrowser/WIP-Parent.html
Thanks for your Help…
That doesn’t seem to match up with what you said earlier.
That’s not… the same site. And your iframe works fine for me in your link.
Oops , my mistake , that was the local version .
Give me a some minutes ;
I’ll make up a new iframe page to show you what I mean .
Try this :
WIP-Parent.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Opening Links in an iFrame</title>
<style>
iframe {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
}
button {display: inline-block;}
iframe { width="50%";}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<p style="text-align: center;">Communiation Between 'parent' and 'iframe Child' elements
<button onclick="Function_1()">1</button>
<button onclick="Function_2()">2</button>
<button onclick="Function_3()">3</button>
<button onclick="Function_4()">4</button>
<p id="paragraph_1"> empty </p>
<iframe id="iFrame1" src="SomeLocalLinks-01.html" name="iFrame1"></iframe>
<script>
var links = iFrame1.document.querySelectorAll( 'a' );
for ( var c = 0; c < links.length; c ++ ) {
links[c].addEventListener('click', WhichLinkWasClicked);
}
function WhichLinkWasClicked(evt) {
alert( evt.target ) ;
evt.preventDefault();
}
</script>
<script>
function Function_1(){
console.log("Function-1()")
const iFrame1 = document.querySelector("iFrame");
console.log(iFrame1)
const iFrame1Body = iFrame1.Document.querySelector("a") ;
console.log(iFrame1Body)
/*
var iframe1DocumentBody = iFrame1.document.querySelector("body");
console.log(iframeDocumentBody)
console.log(iframe.document)
console.log(iframe.document.querySelector("a"));
console.log(iframe);
iframe = iframe.document.documentElement
console.log(iframe);
document.getElementById("paragraph_1").innerHTML = iframe ;
*/
}
</script>
<script>
function Function_2()
{
alert("Function-2()")}
</script>
<script>
function Function_3(){
alert("Function-3()")}
</script>
<script>
function Function_4(){
alert("Function-4()")}
</script>
</body></html>
SomeLocalLinks-01.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Opening Links from an iFrame</title>
<style>
iframe {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1 style="text-align: center">Not local sites </h1>
<br><br><a href="https://duckduckgo.com">https://duckduckgo.com</a>
<br><br><a href="https:/google.com">https:/google.com</a>
<br><br><a href="https://www.kidzsearch.com">No Problem</a>
<br><br><a href="http://www.peepandthebigwideworld.com">http://www.peepandthebigwideworld.com</a>
<br><br></body></html>
I think that’s all in order .