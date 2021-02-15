Iframe preview on hover

Love this, and thought to do same, but it says not advised
There must be better ways to preview like that, and still interact with the page, as it shows that you can scroll through it while on hover.
Just as an aside, you are aware that hover effects don’t work for anyone using touchscreen, or anyone navigating by keyboard, aren’t you? If you’re using hover to display anything of any importance, you need to ensure you take steps to make it available to these groups, too.
It says more than not advised…
@TechnoBear yes I’m aware of that. @Gandalf yeah it says more than that.
Hi there ladans,37,
there may well be a legitimate reason to use
an
iframe element on a webpage, though
nothing comes to mind at present. To confine
an external website in one is definitely not the
way to treat your visitors.
If you have information to impart, then use the
simple and sensible method…
Further reading
wikipedia - Germany, an article about the country
…and avoid all arty-farty nonsense like the plague.
coothead
Hi there @coothead . So by this, you mean to just directly share the link itself?
Well done, you’ve got it in one.
coothead
@coothead lol awesome. But I do like to see some interaction, that’s why I was really interested in that example. Thought it was cool