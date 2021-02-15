Iframe preview on hover

Love this, and thought to do same, but it says not advised
There must be better ways to preview like that, and still interact with the page, as it shows that you can scroll through it while on hover.
Love this, and thought to do same, but it says not advised
There must be better ways to preview like that, and still interact with the page, as it shows that you can scroll through it while on hover.
Just as an aside, you are aware that hover effects don’t work for anyone using touchscreen, or anyone navigating by keyboard, aren’t you? If you’re using hover to display anything of any importance, you need to ensure you take steps to make it available to these groups, too.
It says more than not advised…