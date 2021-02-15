Iframe preview on hover

Love this, and thought to do same, but it says not advised
There must be better ways to preview like that, and still interact with the page, as it shows that you can scroll through it while on hover.
Just as an aside, you are aware that hover effects don’t work for anyone using touchscreen, or anyone navigating by keyboard, aren’t you? If you’re using hover to display anything of any importance, you need to ensure you take steps to make it available to these groups, too.
It says more than not advised…
@TechnoBear yes I’m aware of that. @Gandalf yeah it says more than that.
Hi there ladans,37,
there may well be a legitimate reason to use
an
iframe element on a webpage, though
nothing comes to mind at present. To confine
an external website in one is definitely not the
way to treat your visitors.
If you have information to impart, then use the
simple and sensible method…
Further reading
wikipedia - Germany, an article about the country
…and avoid all arty-farty nonsense like the plague.
coothead
Hi there @coothead . So by this, you mean to just directly share the link itself?
Well done, you’ve got it in one.
coothead
@coothead lol awesome. But I do like to see some interaction, that’s why I was really interested in that example. Thought it was cool
These thoughts will surely pass.
After a while, you may actually find these little mouseover
pop-ups to be rather childish or just pointless nonsense.
OK, I’m in a generous mood today, so I will let you play with
your mouse to your hearts content, but please resist, with all
your mental powers, the urge use an
iframe in your games.
coothead
with all
your mental powers,
With all my mental powers, I shall. . I must think like master Yoda then lol