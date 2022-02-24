Iframe prevents me from effecting the host webpage

Due to architectural limitations in MediaWiki I have to embed a custom contact form in it in iframe .

I have the problem that JavaScript commands in the submit event handler of the form effect only the HTML embedded in the iframe , but not html of the webpage which contains the iframe .

For example, if I want that after the form submission event the remove() method will be used on a div situated just before the iframe than I can’t, the remove() method just won’t effect this div because it’s outside the iframe .

How would you suggest to solve the div removal problem?