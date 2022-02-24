Iframe prevents me from effecting the host webpage

Due to architectural limitations in MediaWiki I have to embed a custom contact form in it in
iframe.
I have the problem that JavaScript commands in the submit event handler of the form effect only the HTML embedded in the
iframe, but not html of the webpage which contains the
iframe.
For example, if I want that after the form submission event the
remove() method will be used on a
div situated just before the
iframe than I can’t, the
remove() method just won’t effect this
div because it’s outside the
iframe.
How would you suggest to solve the div removal problem and actually the broader problem of similar limitations?