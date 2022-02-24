Iframe prevents me from effecting the host webpage

JavaScript
Due to architectural limitations in MediaWiki I have to embed a custom contact form in it in iframe.

I have the problem that JavaScript commands in the submit event handler of the form effect only the HTML embedded in the iframe, but not html of the webpage which contains the iframe.

For example, if I want that after the form submission event the remove() method will be used on a div situated just before the iframe than I can’t, the remove() method just won’t effect this div because it’s outside the iframe.

How would you suggest to solve the div removal problem and actually the broader problem of similar limitations?