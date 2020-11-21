Iframe page load transition

I use this to attempt a smooth transition between pages and trying to remove a “white flash” look with page loads in the frame.

<iframe class="main" style="visibility:hidden;" onload="this.style.visibility = 'visible';" src="information.asp" frameBorder="0" name="content"></iframe>

Question: Is this the best method to accomplish a similar “AJAX” type page load look (smooth and seamless) ?

Hi there javascript7,

no need for javascript, CSS will do this for you…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #eef;
    font: normal 1em / 1.6em sans-serif;
 }
.main {
	display: block;
	width: 100%;
	max-width: 50em;
	margin: auto;
	border: 0;
	animation: fadeIn 10s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeIn {
    from { opacity: 0; }
      to { opacity: 1; }
}   
</style>

</head>
<body>

<iframe class="main" src="https://www.example.com"></iframe>

</body>
</html>

coothead

Thank you - so essentially, you are using a fadeIn to accomplish the softer look. Is it accurate to say that without the fadeIn you are stuff with a jumpier look?

I do not understand that. :unhappy:
Bear in mind, though, that I’m well known for my obtuseness. :wonky:

Does the CSS work satisfactorily for your stated problem?

coothead

I have worked with you before and you are brilliant!!!

Actually, I had 2 iframes, one a menu and then the main target. I thought that…

helped with the transition too. I also had a fadeIn already in place.

I did try your method which worked fine, but it worked the same as mine since I too had a fadeIn.

What I was looking for without have to use a fadeIN is code (that I couldn’t find anywhere) that would give the appearance that when a page loads, one after another, that it doesn’t “flash” or have that refresh look. From what I have discovered is that the only way to accomplish that is using a fadeIn, but I wanted to check with an expert, such as yourself, to be sure that my research was reasonably accurate. AJAX does accomplish a seamless transition without the need of a fadeIn. They are far too many people that know more than me, so I was looking for a way!!

I hope I have clarified my thoughts and am always interested in knowing your thoughts. And I do appreciate it that you took the time to respond.

Hi there javascript7,

JavaScript, for me. is always a last resort to use
when all else fails, and even then I would probably
just shelve the idea and move on.

Of course, I don’t expect others to share my views
as they may have entiely different agendas, :winky:

coothead

That means that users or devices or bots that don’t have js enabled will get see nothing. Is that a good idea?

Start from a working page and then enhance with JS. Don’t make a page depend on js to work if you can help it.

You can read more here.

