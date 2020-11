I use this to attempt a smooth transition between pages and trying to remove a “white flash” look with page loads in the frame.

<iframe class="main" style="visibility:hidden;" onload="this.style.visibility = 'visible';" src="information.asp" frameBorder="0" name="content"></iframe>

Question: Is this the best method to accomplish a similar “AJAX” type page load look (smooth and seamless) ?

Thank you