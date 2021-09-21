Iframe not working with self hosted webpage

HTML & CSS
hi,
i have self hosted webpage(from home) which does not load using iframe in blogger platform. the webpage url is working outside the network. can anybody help?

thank you

Please supply the iFrame script that is calling the webpage so that users can test the actual script.

hi
the iframe tag is

<iframe src="https://........"></iframe>

i have not shared the actual url but the url is working. i have tried height and width but no result, tried object embed also but not working

I cannot test without knowing the actual URL.

If it is on a Blogger Platform then there is a good chance that the site is blocking downloading to your site.

Try this:

<!doctype html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="canonical" href="/jb-python.tk/public_html/">
<title> https://bing.com </title>
<style>
div {
	text-align: center;
}
iframe {
	text-align: center;
	width: 88%; margin: 2em auto; height: 21em;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>	

<div>
<iframe style="color:red;" src="https://google.com"> </iframe>

<iframe style="color:red;" src="https://bing.com"> </iframe>

</div>
</body>
</html>