Iframe inside td tag

Please click on the image to see my problem. I added margin and padding 0 inside body but its still doing the same.
So if you put a border or background to the iframe, the space would be seen outside the iframe?
If I put a border or background to the iframe, nothing changes. I changed the border to 5, and background to blue, but it looks exactly the same
Same thing if I do the same in
Is the table set to border-collapse:collapse and the td set to vertical-align:top?
Yes, I also tried adding the vertical-alig:top, but looks the same in my picture. I’m new to HTML, CSS and all this stuff.
table, p {
height: 100%;
border-collapse: collapse;
}
If this is still in your code, be aware it is not legal syntax. There is no “padding” attribute for td (you’d need to put padding in your css), and the comma after “right-menu” does not belong there. So it should be something like:
<td class="right-menu" rowspan="6">
with the padding setting moved into the right-menu class in your css.
By the way, calling an iframe with a menu in it “tabular data” is quite a stretch. This has nothing to do with solving your immediate issue, but when you come up for air to revisit this code, you might consider a different way.
I corrected my iframe, and removed the comma and padding, and put padding in css, still looks the same.
Can you point us to a location where you have the code so we can see what you’re seeing?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>SCA Checklist</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/eel.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<script src="script.js">
eel.expose(test);
</script>
</head>
<body>
<table class="table table-borderless">
<tr class="title">
<td colspan="2">SCA Warehouse Checklist</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="menu" width="50%" id="menu_table"><img src="icons/home.png"></img><a href="#none" onclick=reset_view()>     Home</a></td>
<td class="right-menu" rowspan="6"><iframe id="data" width="100%" height="100%" src="home.html"></iframe></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="menu"><img src="icons/aeriallift.png"><a href="#none" onclick=show_pdf()></img>     Aerial Lifts</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="menu"><img src="icons/mower.png"></img>     Lawn Equipment</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="menu"><img src="icons/lift.png"></img>     Lift Trucks</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="menu"><img src="icons/Inventory.png"></img>     Inventory</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="menu"><img src="icons/about.png"></img>     <a href="#none" onclick=show_about()>About</a></td>
</tr>
</table>
</body>
</html>
body, html {
height:100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
table, p {
height: 100%;
border-collapse: collapse;
}
iframe {
margin: 0px;
padding: 0px;
border: 0px;
display: block;
}
.title {
background-color:#0b2e4d;
color: #fff;
font-weight: bold;
}
.menu {
background-color:#384038;
color: #fff;
font-weight: bold;
}
.right-menu {
background-color:#fff;
color: #0b2e4d;
font-weight: bold;
vertical-align: middle;
text-align: center;
}
a {
color: #fff;
font-weight: bold;
}
a:hover {
color: #fff;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
}
embed {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
I added my html and css
I mostly code in Python, so the eel.js you see in my html is a Python library that I’ll be using later, in case you’re wondering.
What about the HTML/CSS for home.html?
This is home.html
<html>
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/eel.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<p class="jumbotron" style="font-weight: bold;">SCA Warehouse Checklist</p>
</head>
</html>
well for starters, you shouldnt put display elements in your head tag.
what’s the css for this page?
It’s the padding on the table cell
.table td.right-menu{padding:0}
Don’t keep using height:100% as it doesn’t work like that
`.table td.right-menu{padding:0}
Fixed the issue
I don’t know how to mark this as the correct post, but thanks
You just did
FYI only:
For height:100% to work you need an unbroken chain of parents all with height defined (other than auto) right back to the root element (html). In the past we set html and body to height:100% and then the first element on the page could be min-height:100% and reach the bottom of the viewport.
However you cannot keep nesting elements unless you fix the heights to 100% on all of them and that clearly is not viable or what you wanted. Indeed if your element is some way down the page (say 50%) and you add 100% to it where do you think it will go to if it did work? It would travel another 50% past the bottom of the viewport.
These days you will rarely need height:100% as you can use the viewport unit (vh) instead which needs no unbroken chain of parents. height:100vh. Remember though what you see is what you get and if you used height:100vh on an element that is not right at the top of the viewport (including body margins or padding) then it will finish below the fold.
Unless you are sizing images/iframes or similar you will rarely need to apply a fixed height for content containers that hold fluid items like text etc.
