Iframe inside td tag

tonynsx: tonynsx: I have an iframe inside a td tag, <td class="right-menu", rowspan="6" padding=0px>

If this is still in your code, be aware it is not legal syntax. There is no “padding” attribute for td (you’d need to put padding in your css), and the comma after “right-menu” does not belong there. So it should be something like:

<td class="right-menu" rowspan="6">

with the padding setting moved into the right-menu class in your css.

By the way, calling an iframe with a menu in it “tabular data” is quite a stretch. This has nothing to do with solving your immediate issue, but when you come up for air to revisit this code, you might consider a different way.