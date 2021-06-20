Iframe height proprtionation issue

HTML & CSS
#1 
<div class="iframeholder">
	<iframe class="iframe" title="Super Hot Sunny Mornings | Lower Body Conditioning | Sunny Leone" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jynQQcn2NJk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" style=""></iframe> 
</div>

Hi there, I am using this CSS, and I was expecting that the height of the youtube audio should enlarge on its own.

.iframeholder        {position:relative;}
.iframeholder iframe {position:absolute;width:100%; height:auto;}

But the video is not expanding proportionally to height:

image
image899×289 63.4 KB

#2

Have a look at https://www.ankursheel.com/blog/full-width-you-tube-video-embed

1 Like