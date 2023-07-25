Iframe document write doesn't update JavaScript

Here’s a basic HTML editor:
CSS
textarea,
iframe {
width: 400px;
height: 300px;
}
HTML
<textarea></textarea>
<iframe></iframe>
JavaScript
var textarea = document.querySelector('textarea'),
iframe = document.querySelector('iframe');
function preview() {
var iframeDoc = iframe.contentDocument;
iframeDoc.open();
iframeDoc.write(textarea.value);
iframeDoc.close();
}
textarea.addEventListener('input', preview);
It updates the HTML and CSS you put in the
textarea, but you can’t use JavaScript
const or
let variables as it throws the following syntax error as soon as you edit the inserted code:
Identifier * has already been declared
To see what I mean, insert the following sample code in the
textarea:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Sample Code</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>Hello!</p>
<script>
const p = document.querySelector('p');
p.style.color = 'blue';
</script>
</body>
</html>
Now change
Hello! to
Hello, world!, or
blue to
red.
What’s the solution so the user can keep editing the code without getting that error?