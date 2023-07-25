Iframe document write doesn't update JavaScript

Here’s a basic HTML editor:

CSS

textarea, iframe { width: 400px; height: 300px; }

HTML

<textarea></textarea> <iframe></iframe>

JavaScript

var textarea = document.querySelector('textarea'), iframe = document.querySelector('iframe'); function preview() { var iframeDoc = iframe.contentDocument; iframeDoc.open(); iframeDoc.write(textarea.value); iframeDoc.close(); } textarea.addEventListener('input', preview);

DEMO

It updates the HTML and CSS you put in the textarea , but you can’t use JavaScript const or let variables as it throws the following syntax error as soon as you edit the inserted code:

Identifier * has already been declared

To see what I mean, insert the following sample code in the textarea :

<!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Sample Code</title> </head> <body> <p>Hello!</p> <script> const p = document.querySelector('p'); p.style.color = 'blue'; </script> </body> </html>

Now change Hello! to Hello, world! , or blue to red .

What’s the solution so the user can keep editing the code without getting that error?