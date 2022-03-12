Iframe backgound image

I don’t really know much about youtube videos but I believe to do it properly you would probably need the youtube API and would be a question for the JS forum.

If you just wanted an initial image over the iframe you could fake it like this:

However the video won’t start until you click play so you are probably stuck at using the API from youtube which I think you have to sign up to to get an API key (although I may be mistaken as I don’t really know much about youtube videos).