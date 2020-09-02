If you could live anywhere in the world

I’ve been lucky enough to live in a few places: Australia, Canada & Vietnam. I’d move back to Vietnam, amazing people and culture, even better food. I have such a soft spot for Canada too.

I travelled throughout Europe for 6 months and I’d definitely live in a few places there. Croatia was stunning. I could easily see myself living for a stint by the sea in Croatia. Somewhere like Zadar or Trogir. Or Prague, I loved exploring the small alleyways of Prague. That would be a fascinating city to live in.

Argh - now I want to go travelling again!