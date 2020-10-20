If statement using && with data attributes

Hi @multichild, both

$('.sampleTest[data-test-not-available="true"]')

and

$('.sampleTest[data-read-only="false"]')

will not return booleans but jQuery objects, and objects always evaluate to true . To check if a given data attribute is set, you can use is() as you’ve done with is(':checked') :

var $sampleTest = $('.sampleTest') if ( $sampleTest.is('[data-test-not-available="true"]') && $sampleTest.is('[data-read-only="false"]') ) { // ... }

Or combined (but harder to read IMO):