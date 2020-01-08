If statement problems

Im using this to check if a variable is NULL, if it is, I want its value to be 150

$width = isset($row2['width']) ? $row2['width'] : '150';

but if I try it on a not null variable



echo ' <rect x="'.$beginning_x.'" y="'.(568 - ($row2["ending_slot"]*12)).'" width="'.$width.'" height="'.($row2['ending_slot']-$row2['beginning_slot'])*12 .'" class="device jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$row2['device'].'" />';

you can see the width of the first row is 30, but when I run the code

I get

<rect x="25" y="378.4" width="150" height="9.6" class="device jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="M/C" />

is isset() not the best way to test for NULL?