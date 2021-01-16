If PHP were British

#1

Just read this hilarious blog and curious to know which comments do you like best?

#2

I guess you could also have a Glaswegian version where

echo 'Hello World!';

is

sae 'See you Jimmy!';
#3

Perhaps

say ower 'Howz it gaun?';`

would be a bit safer. (“See you Jimmy” is generally a challenge, rather than a greeting.)

#4

I think this first comment was best:-

What about set_cookie()? Shouldn’t that be serve_biscuit()? Later available in the $BICSUIT super global?

:bowl_with_spoon:

#5

