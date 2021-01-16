If PHP were British

Just read this hilarious blog and curious to know which comments do you like best?
3 Likes
I guess you could also have a Glaswegian version where
echo 'Hello World!';
is
sae 'See you Jimmy!';
3 Likes
Perhaps
say ower 'Howz it gaun?';`
would be a bit safer. (“See you Jimmy” is generally a challenge, rather than a greeting.)
3 Likes
I think this first comment was best:-
What about set_cookie()? Shouldn’t that be serve_biscuit()? Later available in the $BICSUIT super global?
2 Likes
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.