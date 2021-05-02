If I'm learning UI design and sharing my results in social media, do I need permission to use images?

I want to become a better designer. To do so I am designing and redesigning anything I can think of using Figma.

To get some inspiration I look in dribble, Pinterest and Instagram. It’s clear to see those project that are real and those that are just for practice. The projects that seem for practice all have amazing, high-quality photographs and product images (none that can be found in unsplash)

So I went and did the same thing, I too the assets of a particular page and redesigned them.

For example the shoe and the bag I just found on their respective websites. Clearly, I’m not making money by doing this.

Is this a normal practice or do all the mock designs out there have the rights to the images they use?

Thanks