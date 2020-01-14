If else syntax issue

if ($product->is_type( 'variable' )) {
if( $variation_product ->sale_price !=0 ) {
echo $variation_product ->sale_price;
}else {
echo $variation_product ->regular_price;
}
}
}else {
echo wc_price($product->get_price());
}
This is generating error →
else {
echo wc_price($product->get_price());
}
**Parse error** : syntax error, unexpected 'else' (T_ELSE), expecting end of file in **/home3/**
I think we are still in this condition:
if ( *condition* ) {
*code to be executed if condition is true;*
} else {
<i>code to be executed if condition is false;</i>
}