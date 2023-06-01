If else echo help - AJAX maybe?

Hi there,

I am trying t display some text depending on whether a user has something bookmarked.

This is what I have:

$bookmarked = \MyListing\Src\Bookmarks::exists( (int)$post_id , get_current_user_id() ); if($bookmarked){ $classes = 'bookmarked'; $bmText = "Remove Bookmark"; $fontClass = "fa fa-regular fa-heart"; } else{ $bmText = "Add Bookmark"; } if ( $is_caching ) { $classes = '<var #saved></var>'; }

I am then trying to echo it out using:

$HTML .= '<div class="listing-details actions c27-footer-section"> <div > <ul> <li tooltip=" ' . $bmText . '">text</li></ul></div>';

However, I am only getting the “Bookmarked” version of text appearing.

Can anyone see what I have wrong with my if/else? I think it may be because the bookmark button AJAX/dynamic so changes when you click the button without the page loading.

Many thanks!