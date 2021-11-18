If Condition to check event on multiple images

I want to make a query to check whether multiple images are clicked or not if true then it will show hidden button else will not show hidden button. If suppose there are 5 images then click event must be performed on every image then it will show button.
The term “query” is a very loose term that can mean many different types of things.
Can you please help to remove some concern by giving us an example of what you mean by query?
Here query means code to create desired condition
