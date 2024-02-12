If background color is A then link color is B

The template of my website sets link color as Blue, and my problem is that if I set the background color of some containers to Green, then any Blue link inside these any such container becomes “almost invisible” and I then need to do something like this:

.box a { color: #fff; } .box a:hover { color: #000 !important; } .box a:focus { color: #fff !important; } .box a:active { color: #fff !important; } .box a:visited { color: #fff !important; }

Repeatedly doing this for each box is probably inefficient.

Is there something more automatic to cover all containers with a Green background anywhere in the website?