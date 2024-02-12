If background color is A then link color is B

The template of my website sets link color as Blue, and my problem is that if I set the background color of some containers to Green, then any Blue link inside these any such container becomes “almost invisible” and I then need to do something like this:
.box a {
color: #fff;
}
.box a:hover {
color: #000 !important;
}
.box a:focus {
color: #fff !important;
}
.box a:active {
color: #fff !important;
}
.box a:visited {
color: #fff !important;
}
Repeatedly doing this for each box is probably inefficient.
Is there something more automatic to cover all containers with a Green background anywhere in the website?