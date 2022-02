Are you looking for a specific element, or a type of element? You just have to handle the object appropriately.

If you have an id, you could use getElementById

If (document.getElementById("demo") != null) { // exists, do something... }

if you’re looking for a type of element, you could use get

if (document.getElementsByTagName("li").length > 0) { // exists, do something }

Or for something more complex, you could use query