If a certain form was submitted, do stuff

Hi @bendqh1, you mean it has been submitted regularly (with no default prevented) and you need to check that on the next page load? In this case you might set a
data-submitted attribute (say) on the back end serving the form, or maybe set a cookie with submitted form ID.
Or on the client side alone, store the submitted form ID in the session storage from your other script (if submit event listeners are allowed here):
window.addEventListener('submit', event => {
window.sessionStorage.setItem(event.target.id, 'submitted')
})
popup.js
if (window.sessionStorage.getItem('my-form') === 'submitted') {
// Do stuff
}