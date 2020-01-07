IE11 problem

I have this script that works perfectly in all browsers:

var position = 0; window.addEventListener('scroll', function(){ console.log(this.pageYOffset); if(this.pageYOffset < 1){ document.getElementById('navbar').classList.remove('background'); } else { document.getElementById('navbar').classList.add('background'); } if(this.pageYOffset > 200){ document.getElementById('navbar').classList.add('down'); } else { document.getElementById('navbar').classList.remove('down'); } if(this.pageYOffset > 200 && this.pageYOffset > position){ document.getElementById('navbar').classList.add('hidden'); } else { document.getElementById('navbar').classList.remove('hidden'); } position = this.pageYOffset; })

The functioning is:

When the page is loaded without any scroll or less than 200px, the navbar at the header is displayed with a background by adding the class “background”. If scroll down more than 200px, the navbar hiddes by adding the class “hidden”. At any point of the page below 200px, if scroll up, the navbar shows again by removing the “hidden” class.

It works perfectly. But now I see that in IE11, the class “hidden” is added and then removed at any point of the page for some reason.

Do you know why?