IE11 auto detect and redirect to EDGE

I still have users working on IE11 so I check it from time to time. I noticed that on some websites, it will actually detect IE11 and automatically redirect and open the browser and that page in EDGE - nice! I can’t seem to find any javascript that does that. Is it JS that is doing that? Any help would be appreciate. Thanks.
I doubt that is exactly what is happening. Can you be more specific?
Please inform us about the specific websites where you notice that behaviour happening.
Well I wasn’t dreaming it. I was surprised it happened too. https://superuser.com/
I go to that website and I get this message and it opens in EDGE. Has happened in other sites to dating about 2 weeks ago.
In Internet Explorer when I go to the superuser.com website, I do not get redirected to Edge. That website does nothing to redirect you to edge.
However, when I do a google-search or a bing-search for superuser and click on a link to go to their website, the Edge browser opens up with that message you showed.
It is Internet Explorer itself that opens up Edge. JavaScript has no control over that.
I wouldn’t think it could either.
However, when I do a google-search or a bing-search for superuser and click on a link to go to their website, the Edge browser opens up with that message you showed.
That’s what happened to me when it started a few years ago on other sites. Interesting though because EDGE is not my default browser - so how is that done?
But now, since it has done one redirect to EDGE, when I go directly to the website by typing into the address bar of IE11, it redirects to EDGE. Could something be stored in a cookie since I have already been there?
No it’s not a cookie. Microsoft keeps a compatibility list of which websites work in Internet Explorer. Because Microsoft wants to improve the experience of people using their web browser, they try to ensure that people don’t get a bad experience from websites that Internet Explorer has trouble with.
Well, from what I can gather, it’s only been happening from a few weeks. Thanks for your input because I couldn’t figure out how in the world you can control the opening of a different browser with code. Of course, detecting you can, but redirecting another story. Thanks
The same thing happens to me. I get the same page in IE and then the page opens in Edge. So Microsoft is doing it.
So the next step is to tell us the fundamental problem you are trying to solve so someone can help with the best solution(s) for the requirements.
Actually I am not trying to solve anything. I just couldn’t figure out how in code you could do that. Interesting though, should MS really be doing that - forcing you to use edge? Up until a few weeks ago, there was just a message that IE11 was not compatible and the message was to use another browser. Many websites are coded that way, which is what I will probably do and have already done on some websites. Appreciate you offering help but I am okay for now!!