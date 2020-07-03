Ideal size for the top header image?

Dez: Dez: There will be some people here who tend to go for certain sizes.

It depends on your design.

If the top header image is a background image only of ‘letterbox’ shape then it could be full width on all devices. However if all the image needs to be visible then a full width image may not be viable because it may need to be as tall as it is wide and that would leave you with a page that is maybe many viewports tall on a widescreen.

It all depends on the image in question and on the content you are displaying.

Some people like a full page (height and width image) for the initial image with the header text content centred in the viewport. The rest of the page is below the fold (this was often used in parallax sites which were a fad for a while).

If your header has readable text content then you may not want line lengths getting too long so even though you may have an edge to edge image the content may only need to be 1280px (or whatever) wide.

It all depends on the design as there is no optimum or preferred width for device or desktop; only an optimum size for the design in question.