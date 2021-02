I’ve spent many hours looking for the ideal Cloudflare Page Rules to set for regular WordPress websites, but there doesn’t seem to be any clear guidance.

After reading various places, we’ve created the following Cloudflare Page Rules:

What would be the optimal Page Rules to set-up for a standard (non e-commerce/shopping cart style) WordPress blog please?

Also, for a non-Wordpress straight HTML website?

We are on the free package of Cloudflare.

Thanks a million. I’m grateful for your assistance.