Idea to organize my javascript files

Just the other day I had a single monolithic scripting file for generating random Kingdom Builder game setups, and now I have split parts of it out to separate files called main.js, data.js, players.js, boards.js, expansions,js, goals.js, tasks.js, capitol.js, caves.js, island.js, presenter.js, and view.js.

The most useful is presenter.js which I found out about from Uncle Bob (Robert C. Martin) for it accepts data, and repackages it so that it’s suitable for the view.

For example, it takes the following structure:

{ name: "Oracle", flipped: true, capitol: { useCapitol: true, direction: "N" }, cave: true }

And turns it into the following information for display on the screen:

{ value: "Oracle (↷) (Capitol N) (Cave)", className: "base" }

Using Presenter is an example of the humble object pattern and even though it’s an idea from Java (what is the role of Presenter), it takes care of all the manipulations and results in the view code becoming very simple too.

Anyway - separating things out into separate files is a very beneficial thing to do.