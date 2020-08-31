Idea to organize my javascript files

Right now, I have a HTML form (
index.html) and a javascript file (
logic.js). So all webservice calls and javascript stuff is defined inside
logic.js.
Now, in my HTML, I am planning to add a popup dialog of jQuery for a particular project when someone clicks a button. I feel like I could have its logic in a separate javascript file, maybe
project.js instead of having everything inside
logic.js. Is it a good idea to create a different JS file and then include it in
index.html just like I am including
logic.js to make current things work properly?