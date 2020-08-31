Idea to organize my javascript files

Right now, I have a HTML form ( index.html ) and a javascript file ( logic.js ). So all webservice calls and javascript stuff is defined inside logic.js .

Now, in my HTML, I am planning to add a popup dialog of jQuery for a particular project when someone clicks a button. I feel like I could have its logic in a separate javascript file, maybe project.js instead of having everything inside logic.js . Is it a good idea to create a different JS file and then include it in index.html just like I am including logic.js to make current things work properly?