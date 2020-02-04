ID vs Class

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: I’m not sure I understand the difference between ID and class selectors

Others have already described the difference between them but I’d only add a recommendation about their usage: when you write html and css for styling purposes then forget about ID’s - you don’t need them at all and the ID’s restriction for being unique might become problematic if you happen to reuse the same ID in another element. In my opinion ID selectors are not necessary for general CSS use.

ID’s are much more useful for targeting specific elements for javascript, especially when you want to target only one specific element on the page. Then, when you already have some id attributes in your html that you have put there for javascript, it is convenient to be able to also target them in your css with the ID selector just in order not to have to add a class when an id already exists so as to avoid repetition like this:

<form action="/search" id="searchForm" class="searchForm"> ... </form>

Because you have the ID selector in CSS it is sufficient to leave only id="searchForm" without the class in your html and use the #idSelector in CSS. So my advice would be to not use ID selectors in CSS except for cases like this where you already have an id attribute for js (or for URL anchor) and don’t want to repeat the same identifier in a class attribute.

However, sometimes I find myself using different id and classes on the same element because there is a need to separate styling from javascript (conceptually). For example, I may have a main search form on a page that I want to target with javascript but this form is styled the same way as other forms on the page:

<form action="/search" id="mainSearchForm" class="searchForm"> ... </form>

Here, in most cases, I will be using the id for js and the class for CSS.