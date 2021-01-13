I'd like to run PHP7 and PHP8 on the same computer

PHP
#1

I have a Windows 10 laptop with Apache, PHP8 and MariaDB, but I need to develop a site with PHP7. I’ve never run two different versions of PHP on the same machine before, so if anyone can help please chime in. :slight_smile:

#2

There’s an article here about that, though it recommends Nginx instead of Apache:

Then I also found a newer post at SO:

#3

Thanks. I can’t seem to find anything Windows-specific. I’m better off simply downgrading to 7.4.x. Apparently Microsoft is pulling support for 8 anyway, so no point going there. Disappointing.

#4

Some search results was about running multiple WAMP or XAMPP on the same box.

If that could solve anything? :slight_smile:

#5

You could look at Laragon, although at present swapping to v8 isn’t quite as easy as it should be. :frowning:

#6

For some reason I could never get WAMP or XAMPP running on any machine I ever owned. I build the server environment on my own from scratch, and it works. :man_shrugging:

#7

I’ve decided to roll back to PHP7, since 8 isn’t widely supported yet, and because of Microsoft’s odd decision.

Thanks for the input guys. :+1:

