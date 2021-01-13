I'd like to run PHP7 and PHP8 on the same computer

I have a Windows 10 laptop with Apache, PHP8 and MariaDB, but I need to develop a site with PHP7. I’ve never run two different versions of PHP on the same machine before, so if anyone can help please chime in.
There’s an article here about that, though it recommends Nginx instead of Apache:
Then I also found a newer post at SO:
Thanks. I can’t seem to find anything Windows-specific. I’m better off simply downgrading to 7.4.x. Apparently Microsoft is pulling support for 8 anyway, so no point going there. Disappointing.
Some search results was about running multiple WAMP or XAMPP on the same box.
If that could solve anything?
You could look at Laragon, although at present swapping to v8 isn’t quite as easy as it should be.
For some reason I could never get WAMP or XAMPP running on any machine I ever owned. I build the server environment on my own from scratch, and it works.
I’ve decided to roll back to PHP7, since 8 isn’t widely supported yet, and because of Microsoft’s odd decision.
Thanks for the input guys.