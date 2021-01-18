I'd like to run PHP7 and PHP8 on the same computer

Actually depends on which operating system you’re using. I don’t use Windows anymore and rarely use Linux, but on macOs, you can theoretically change between different versions using Homebrew. I actually think it’s possible for all operating systems in simple terms.

I’ve created a topic thread a while back on how to manually install PHP using the method I use. Switching between PHP versions on Windows is pretty easy if you install it the way I did in the topic. All you really need to do is download the PHP binaries from the official PHP website. Then just rename the folder to PHP whenever you want to switch to a different version and restart Apache. Simply put, the folder for PHP in the demo videos on that topic points to C:\dev\progs\PHP .

So in theory, the only hard part about this is renaming the folders. And I’m pretty sure you know how to do that. But if you’re talking about running both PHP 7 and PHP 8 on different instances and have them run at the same exact time, I don’t really know if that’s possible.