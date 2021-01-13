I'd like to run PHP7 and PHP8 on the same computer

Gandalf: Gandalf: You could look at Laragon, although at present swapping to v8 isn’t quite as easy as it should be.

Laragon would be the the easiest solution for installing multiple Php versions. While switching between Php 7 and 8 currently has a slight flaw, it is only a minor inconvenience to switch between the two.

For Php8 to work in Laragon edit C:\laragon\etc\apache2\mod_php.conf change php8_module to php_module

The file is auto-generated so you will have to edit it everytime you switch to another Php version and then back to version 8

Apache must be stopped and then started, not restarted